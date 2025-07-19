Swift Response Quells Inferno at Iran's Abadan Refinery

A fire erupted at a unit of Iran's Abadan refinery on Saturday, but it was swiftly contained, the country's oil ministry's SHANA news agency reported. Operations at the refinery have remained unaffected by the incident.

Officials confirmed that the blaze is now under control. Despite the fire, production at the refinery continues without any interruptions, showcasing robust emergency response measures in place.

This quick control of the situation highlights the efficiency of the refinery's safety protocols, maintaining consistent production levels and averting potential setbacks to the oil industry's supply chain.