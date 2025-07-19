Monsoon Devastation in Himachal: Over 100 Lives Lost Amid Infrastructure Ruin

Himachal Pradesh is reeling from the onslaught of the ongoing monsoon season, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reporting an alarming casualty figure of 119 lives lost since June 20. Severe infrastructure disruptions persist, highlighted by 146 road blockages, 28 downed power transformers, and 58 water supply schemes hit by the relentless rains, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) report released on Saturday.

The SDMA's latest report reveals that 70 deaths are directly linked to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and other severe weather events. The recent tally includes fatal accidents likely exacerbated by the treacherous conditions of the state's roads amidst intense rainfalls, with 49 lives claimed in road mishaps.

Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu districts are among the most affected. Each of these regions reported significant fatalities due to natural calamities, exacerbating the distress for local residents. Simultaneously, road accidents have predominantly struck Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Solan, Shimla, and Una, further straining the resources of residents and emergency services tackling disaster-induced infrastructure damage.

Monetary damages due to monsoon-induced havoc have soared beyond Rs 1,234.98 crore, with significant loss to roads, public utilities, and agricultural sectors. Almost 476 homes have been rendered inhabitable, and 944 livestock perished. Officials urge citizens to limit travel during heavy rains and remain vigilant for any signs of slope vulnerability. The SDMA's helpline 1070 remains operational 24/7 for any emergency support required.

Efforts continue unabated across utility sectors to restore essential services, although some districts have seen only temporary relief. Authorities continue to stress caution amongst the populace, advising against unnecessary travel in high-risk areas and urging the public to heed official warnings and alerts during this crisis period, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)