Tragic Uttarkashi Helicopter Crash: New Findings Reveal Cable Strike as Cause

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report shedding light on the tragic helicopter crash near Gangnani in Uttarkashi, which occurred on May 8. The crash claimed the lives of six individuals, including the pilot, and was attributed to the helicopter's main rotor blade striking an overhead fibre optic cable during an emergency landing.

According to the report, the helicopter began descending from its assigned altitude 20 minutes into the flight. The incident transpired during a chartered Char Dham Yatra flight, taking off from Kharsali Helipad and heading to Jhala Helipad. One passenger survived but sustained serious injuries from the crash, which happened around 08:35 am.

The Bell 407 helicopter, operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt. Ltd., took off with a single pilot and was supposed to operate at an altitude of 10,500 feet AMSL. It descended toward Uttarkashi-Gangotri Road (NH 34) when it struck a cable, leading to damage and ultimately a fatal crash approximately 250 feet into a gorge. While the helicopter was destroyed, no fire occurred, and authorities confirmed all necessary inspections had been completed on time.

