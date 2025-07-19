Left Menu

HDFC Bank Faces Pressure Amid Declining Profit and Rising Provisions

HDFC Bank reported a slight decline in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter. While standalone profit increased, core income growth slowed amid contracting margins. The bank is focusing on growing its deposit market share and aims for 100% branch participation in selling home loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:42 IST
HDFC Bank announced a 1.31% dip in its consolidated net profit, standing at Rs 16,258 crore for the June 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 16,475 crore the previous year. On a standalone basis, however, the lender reported an increase in net profit to Rs 18,155 crore, up from Rs 16,174 crore.

The growth in core net interest income decelerated to 5%, totaling Rs 31,400 crore for the quarter, as net interest margins contracted to 3.35% from 3.46%, despite a 6.7% growth in gross advances. CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan highlighted that 70% of the bank's assets are linked to external benchmarks, making them sensitive to RBI rate revisions.

Provisions soared to Rs 14,442 crore, up from Rs 2,602 crore a year earlier, with a floating provision of Rs 9,000 crore. The gross non-performing assets ratio rose slightly to 1.4%, largely due to reverses in the agricultural sector. The bank's cautious stance on home mortgages continues; it plans to increase home loan offerings across all branches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

