Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Murder Accused Over Health Concerns

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to Praveen Dabas, an accused in the 2021 murder case of minor wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, citing medical grounds. Dabas, who shares charges with Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar, was released following substantial health concerns.

Justice Sanjeev Narula approved the temporary release after reviewing Dabas's medical records. "The Applicant is directed to be released on interim bail for two weeks, upon furnishing a bail bond of INR 25,000 with two sureties," Narula ordered, acknowledging the significant illnesses documented by the jail superintendent's report.

Dabas's lawyer, Sumeet Shokeen, emphasized the necessity of external medical care, arguing the jail lacked essential treatments. Despite state opposition, the court prioritized humanitarian aspects, stressing the urgency for specialized medical attention outside prison walls.