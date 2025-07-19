Empowering India: Women-Led Development on the Rise

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has outlined a vision for India to become a fully developed nation by 2047, driven by empowered women and youth. His comments came during the 'Viksit Bihar' conference, emphasizing alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's women-led development agenda.

Singh highlighted over 76,000 women-led startups in India, many flourishing in smaller towns. He also unveiled a new e-learning app and publication to advance women's contributions. Focused on four key pillars—access and inclusion, technological empowerment, economic upliftment, and workplace reforms—these efforts aim to place women at the forefront of India's progress.

Bihar's initiatives in women empowerment were commended, with financial empowerment for over 30 lakh women. Singh urged the Indian Institute of Public Administration to document Bihar's governance model for replication, paving the way for transformation across Indian states.