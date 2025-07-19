Bihar ADG Faces Backlash Over Remarks Linking Crime Rise to Monsoon Farming Lull

Bihar's Additional Director General of Police, Kundan Krishnan, issued a public apology on Saturday after controversial remarks attributing an increase in murders to farming downtime before the monsoon drew widespread criticism. His initial statement suggested that idleness before monsoon might be fueling crime surges in the region.

Krishnan clarified his comments, emphasizing that they were not meant to disrespect farmers. He stated firmly, "My forefathers were also farmers, and I have a deep connection with my village and the agricultural society." Krishnan faced backlash, particularly from Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who criticized the remark as "pointless" and called for the administration to accept responsibility instead.

Paswan rebuked Krishnan's comments as an attempt to deflect blame from the administration, urging the state to focus on accountability rather than assigning blame to the farming community. He emphasized the need for prompt government action to address crime rather than shifting attention elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)