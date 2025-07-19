Left Menu

Bihar ADG Faces Backlash Over Remarks Linking Crime Rise to Monsoon Farming Lull

Bihar's ADG of Police, Kundan Krishnan, apologized for comments suggesting rising crime is linked to a farming lull before monsoon. His remarks sparked controversy and criticism from Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who demanded governmental accountability instead of placing blame on farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:08 IST
Bihar ADG Faces Backlash Over Remarks Linking Crime Rise to Monsoon Farming Lull
Bihar's Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Kundan Krishnan. (Photo/@bihar_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Additional Director General of Police, Kundan Krishnan, issued a public apology on Saturday after controversial remarks attributing an increase in murders to farming downtime before the monsoon drew widespread criticism. His initial statement suggested that idleness before monsoon might be fueling crime surges in the region.

Krishnan clarified his comments, emphasizing that they were not meant to disrespect farmers. He stated firmly, "My forefathers were also farmers, and I have a deep connection with my village and the agricultural society." Krishnan faced backlash, particularly from Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who criticized the remark as "pointless" and called for the administration to accept responsibility instead.

Paswan rebuked Krishnan's comments as an attempt to deflect blame from the administration, urging the state to focus on accountability rather than assigning blame to the farming community. He emphasized the need for prompt government action to address crime rather than shifting attention elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025