Demolition Discourse: Karnataka's Controversial Cleanup

In a critical analysis, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty highlighted the recent demolition of houses in Bengaluru, stressing it can't be compared to Uttar Pradesh's actions. While addressing the media, Kunhalikutty mentioned talks with Karnataka leaders, revealing that all communities were affected by the demolitions.

The leader assured that displaced families would receive government rehabilitation packages, calling out political maneuvering over the issue as 'cheap politics.' Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decried the demolition of Muslim houses in Bengaluru, labeling it as shocking. Media reports identified over 200 homes razed in Kogilu village during a drive led by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited.

Meanwhile, Kunhalikutty addressed the United Democratic Front's preparations for Kerala's upcoming Assembly elections. He noted that seat-sharing talks have not yet begun, with confirmations anticipated by January or February. The elections are slated for March-April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)