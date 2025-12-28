Call to Arms: Congress Ideology as the Unifying Force
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized the importance of Congress's constitutional ideology to counter current social divisions. He criticized the BJP for fostering disunity and urged proactive efforts to protect rights like MGNREGA. Sapkal praised Congress's recent electoral success, advocating continued resilience against political pressures.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent address on the 140th foundation day of the Indian National Congress, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal highlighted the necessity of the party's ideology, rooted in constitutional values, to counteract divisions emerging in Indian society.
Sapkal pointed fingers at the ruling BJP for contributing to societal discord through divisive tactics. He underscored the Congress's commitment to unity and equal rights, contrasting it with the BJP's policies.
The Congress leader also celebrated the party's recent municipal electoral successes and pledged to fiercely defend welfare schemes like MGNREGA against any attempts to undermine workers' rights, reflecting the party's enduring dedication to justice and equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahayuti's Ascent: Shiv Sena and BJP's Strategic Alliance for BMC Elections
Shiv Sena and BJP Near Alliance Verdict in Thane Civic Polls
Sonowal Rallies BJP: Unity and Discipline Key for 2026 Assam Elections
Uttar Pradesh BJP President Asserts Influence Over Akhilesh's Party
VB-G RAM G Act: A Controversial Transition from MGNREGA