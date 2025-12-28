Left Menu

Call to Arms: Congress Ideology as the Unifying Force

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized the importance of Congress's constitutional ideology to counter current social divisions. He criticized the BJP for fostering disunity and urged proactive efforts to protect rights like MGNREGA. Sapkal praised Congress's recent electoral success, advocating continued resilience against political pressures.

Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address on the 140th foundation day of the Indian National Congress, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal highlighted the necessity of the party's ideology, rooted in constitutional values, to counteract divisions emerging in Indian society.

Sapkal pointed fingers at the ruling BJP for contributing to societal discord through divisive tactics. He underscored the Congress's commitment to unity and equal rights, contrasting it with the BJP's policies.

The Congress leader also celebrated the party's recent municipal electoral successes and pledged to fiercely defend welfare schemes like MGNREGA against any attempts to undermine workers' rights, reflecting the party's enduring dedication to justice and equality.

