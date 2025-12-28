Uttar Pradesh's Security Blueprint: A Model for India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has praised the state's law and order situation, claiming it serves as an exemplary model for other states. This assertion was made during the 'Police Manthan' conference, which focused on advancing smart policing inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of law enforcement.

Adityanath noted that a robust sense of security has attracted investment and expedited the development of infrastructure, citing the growth of expressways and air connectivity as examples. He emphasized the importance of continued community engagement and dialogue-based policing. The conference has been instrumental in setting a strategic agenda for policing challenges like cybercrime and human trafficking.

The initiative, which shifts away from the traditional 'Police Week,' aims to promote effective crime-fighting measures and foster a modern, technology-oriented law enforcement system. Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna highlighted the conference's role in effectively addressing emerging issues.