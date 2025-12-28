Left Menu

Star-Studded Celebrations at Salman Khan's 60th Birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and notable celebrities like MS Dhoni and Sanjay Dutt. Spotted cycling with heavy security, Salman sported a casual look. He is set to star in 'Battle of Galwan' directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Updated: 28-12-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:55 IST
Bollywood icon Salman Khan marked a milestone on Saturday, celebrating his 60th birthday surrounded by family and renowned figures at his Panvel farmhouse.

The star-studded event saw the presence of celebrities like cricketer MS Dhoni, actors Sanjay Dutt, Huma Qureshi, and many others, joining the festivities.

On the professional front, Khan gears up for his role in the upcoming feature 'Battle of Galwan', directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

