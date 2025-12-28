Star-Studded Celebrations at Salman Khan's 60th Birthday

Bollywood icon Salman Khan marked a milestone on Saturday, celebrating his 60th birthday surrounded by family and renowned figures at his Panvel farmhouse.

The star-studded event saw the presence of celebrities like cricketer MS Dhoni, actors Sanjay Dutt, Huma Qureshi, and many others, joining the festivities.

On the professional front, Khan gears up for his role in the upcoming feature 'Battle of Galwan', directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

(With inputs from agencies.)