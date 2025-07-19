Youth Spiritual Summit Unites Forces for a Drug-Free India

Left Menu

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a three-day 'Youth Spiritual Summit' in Varanasi to promote the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The event, attended by 113 spiritual youth organizations, aims to align various governmental and religious entities to combat substance abuse in pursuit of a developed India by 2047.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled a strategic initiative to combat substance abuse by synergizing efforts of central and state governments, alongside religious organizations, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The announcement came during the inauguration of the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' held in Varanasi.

The three-day summit, themed 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat', has gathered 113 spiritual youth organizations to provide crucial input on this mission. Sessions are being conducted to discuss a cohesive roadmap for a drug-free and developed India.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Raksha Khadse emphasized the importance of empowering youth and achieving a drug-free, developed India by 2047. The summit also featured a special message from Prime Minister Modi, urging the youth to become a disciplined and aware generation, advocating for community participation and self-awareness in battling addiction.

