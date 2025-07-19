NHRC's Bhubaneswar Camp: A Focus on Human Rights Challenges

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India is convening a pivotal two-day camp in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, aimed at addressing alleged human rights violations. Scheduled for July 21-22, the camp will see NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian and a cadre of officials reviewing critical cases at the State Guest House in Keshari Nagar.

The camp, attended by Secretary General Bharat Lal and other top NHRC officials, seeks not only to adjudicate human rights complaints but also to educate officials on speedy justice delivery. Additionally, the commission will engage with civil society representatives, NGOs, and Human Rights Defenders to discuss ongoing challenges.

Among the issues on the docket are attacks on journalists, crimes against women and children, deaths caused by snake bites due to medical negligence, and flooding impacting coastal district families. Following the hearings, the NHRC will meet with state authorities to further the discourse on human rights protection. A media briefing will conclude the proceedings to share outcomes and action points.

(With inputs from agencies.)