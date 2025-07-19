Prashant Kishor Advocates for Grassroots Politics and Challenges Bihar Leadership

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor announced on Saturday the exclusion of influential power players, also known as 'baahubalis,' from party politics. He emphasized that candidates will emerge from 'common' backgrounds, focusing on genuine public representation. His statements aim to reshape Bihar's political landscape by involving ordinary citizens.

In a bold move, Kishor accused Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal of severe criminal activities, vowing to 'expose' him for not addressing these allegations. As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, Kishor promises transparency by shedding light on Jaiswal's purported wrongdoings.

Kishor also criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's pledge of free electricity as mere propaganda, questioning his leadership after two decades in power. He stressed urgent concerns like smart prepaid meters and incorrect billing, predicting Nitish's political downfall by November.

(With inputs from agencies.)