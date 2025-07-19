Prashant Kishor Advocates for Grassroots Politics and Challenges Bihar Leadership
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor emphasizes grassroots political participation, rejecting power brokers in his party. He critiques Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal for alleged misconduct and challenges Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's credibility, highlighting ongoing issues like inaccurate billing, calling for leadership change in Bihar by November.
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor announced on Saturday the exclusion of influential power players, also known as 'baahubalis,' from party politics. He emphasized that candidates will emerge from 'common' backgrounds, focusing on genuine public representation. His statements aim to reshape Bihar's political landscape by involving ordinary citizens.
In a bold move, Kishor accused Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal of severe criminal activities, vowing to 'expose' him for not addressing these allegations. As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, Kishor promises transparency by shedding light on Jaiswal's purported wrongdoings.
Kishor also criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's pledge of free electricity as mere propaganda, questioning his leadership after two decades in power. He stressed urgent concerns like smart prepaid meters and incorrect billing, predicting Nitish's political downfall by November.
