Early Apple Varieties Command High Prices in Himachal Pradesh

Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh are experiencing favorable conditions as early varieties of apples fetch robust prices in wholesale markets. With the season commencing ahead of schedule, farmers report earnings between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per 20-kg box, contingent on the fruit's quality and maturity.

Roshan Sharma, an apple grower in the region, stated that the early 'Spur' variety has brought in Rs 2,000 per 20-kg box. He emphasized that ripe fruit is fetching good prices, thanks to the introduction of universal cartons which have improved quality control. Sharma expects the season to extend, provided favorable weather and road conditions persist.

Trader Narendra Thakur notes a strong start to the season with 1 lakh boxes arriving in just 20 days, largely featuring the Tydeman and Spur varieties. These early varieties are achieving prices as high as Rs 5,000 per 20-kg box. The market remains firm on quality, advising farmers against bringing in unripe produce, which is penalized in pricing.

Ashok Kumar, a buyer for markets in Kathmandu and Bihar, praised this year's produce quality, having secured 10,000 to 15,000 boxes of various varieties. He reported a timely season start, allowing both farmers and traders to benefit from exceptional deals. With significant sales reaching over 10 lakh apple boxes by July 18, stakeholders remain optimistic for an extended and successful apple season.

