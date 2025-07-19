Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Jain Manuscripts Workshop Showcases India's Cultural Depth

A workshop at Gujarat University showcased India's cultural richness, focusing on the importance of Jain manuscripts. Supported by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, it united scholars and officials to preserve ancient traditions, aligning with the government's inclusive policy to bolster minority heritage and foster cultural education.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable initiative underscoring India's rich cultural heritage, a National Workshop on the Significance of Jain Manuscriptology was convened Saturday at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. This event, under the auspices of the Department for Validation of Indic Knowledge through Advanced Research, was funded by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The workshop drew renowned scholars, Jain monks, and academics, including esteemed figure in Jain philosophy, Sunil Sagar Maharaj. His presence enriched the academic dialogue. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing governmental dedication to preserving and revitalizing traditional knowledge.

He was accompanied by Ram Singh, Joint Secretary, and Sravan Kumar, Deputy Secretary, who underscored the ministry's commitment to promoting ancient Indic traditions. This effort aligns with a broader vision to empower minority communities, ensuring the conservation and relevance of these intellectual traditions for future generations.

Such initiatives reflect a strategic governmental push to integrate ancient wisdom into modern educational frameworks. Collaborative efforts, including those with Mumbai University, aim to preserve minority languages and traditions, furthering the government's inclusive, pan-Indian approach, and fostering cultural richness across the nation.

