India-Pakistan Cricket Match Canceled Amid Political Tensions

The World Championship of Legends canceled the India-Pakistan cricket match following recent terror attacks. Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized mixing sports and politics, while Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi supported the decision. Several cricketers refused participation due to opposition against the match amidst heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:58 IST
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has canceled the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match, citing recent terror incidents and public sentiment as the primary reasons. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale criticized the decision, stating that sports should remain separate from politics.

Athawale emphasized the distinction between acts of terror and sporting events, pointing out that the match, intended to take place in England, should not be politicized despite the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the opposition not to entwine politics with sports, asserting that such matters should remain distinct.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed the WCL's decision, considering it a triumph for national sentiment in light of recent terror-related incidents. Chaturvedi applauded those who advocated for canceling the match, stressing that the collective voice of the nation played a crucial role in the decision. The match was initially planned to recreate positive shared experiences, following a recent volleyball encounter between the nations, but organizers apologized for any discomfort caused.

