Left Menu

Controversy Over Canceled India-Pakistan Match Sparks Debate

Minister Ramdas Athawale criticizes the World Championship of Legends for canceling the India-Pakistan match, citing politics should not interfere with sports. Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi supports the decision as a response to recent terror incidents. The WCL's decision follows criticism from public and former Indian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:59 IST
Controversy Over Canceled India-Pakistan Match Sparks Debate
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has called off the highly anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan. The decision has sparked a flurry of reactions from political leaders and sports enthusiasts alike.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, criticized WCL's decision to cancel the match, arguing that sports should remain separate from political issues. "There is no need to drag politics into sports," Athawale remarked, highlighting that such decisions could undermine the spirit of the game.

Conversely, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lauded the decision, crediting it as a triumph of national sentiment given the recent terror-related incidents. WCL's decision was further influenced by opposition from former cricketers and unrest after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025