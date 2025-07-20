Controversy Over Canceled India-Pakistan Match Sparks Debate

In a recent development, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has called off the highly anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan. The decision has sparked a flurry of reactions from political leaders and sports enthusiasts alike.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, criticized WCL's decision to cancel the match, arguing that sports should remain separate from political issues. "There is no need to drag politics into sports," Athawale remarked, highlighting that such decisions could undermine the spirit of the game.

Conversely, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lauded the decision, crediting it as a triumph of national sentiment given the recent terror-related incidents. WCL's decision was further influenced by opposition from former cricketers and unrest after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)