Delhi Police Seize Assets from Fugitive Drug Lord Kusum

In a significant crackdown on illicit narcotics operations in Delhi, the local police have seized assets amounting to approximately 5 crore rupees belonging to the notorious drug dealer Kusum, originally hailing from Sultanpuri. Authorities allege these properties were acquired through her involvement in illegal drug trafficking activities.

During a raid conducted in March, law enforcement officials apprehended Kusum's son, Amit, who was caught with a substantial stash of heroin, smack, tramadol tablets, cash, and an SUV. However, Kusum managed to evade capture and remains at large, while a total of eight properties linked to her, seven in Sultanpuri and one in Rohini Sector 24, have been attached to the case.

The investigation revealed that Kusum had allegedly used her daughters' bank accounts to deposit nearly 70 to 80 lakh rupees over the past year and a half, in small transactions ranging from two to five thousand rupees. The source of this revenue could not be justified by Amit. With inquiries ongoing, the authorities are working to apprehend Kusum, and a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) is likely to be registered against her.