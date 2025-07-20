Delhi Police Crack Down on Drug Syndicate, Counterfeit Goods, and Illegal Chinese Manja

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully dismantled an interstate drug syndicate, arresting three pivotal members and seizing a substantial quantity of high-grade ganja (marijuana). During the operation near Nala on Golf Course Road in Dwarka, officers managed to intercept two vehicles, leading to the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of 411 kg of high-quality ganja.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lokesh Bhardwaj, 27, and Ashish Khasa, alias Ashu, 20, both residents of Maheshwari, Rewari, Haryana, Moeen Khan, 24, of Nuh, Haryana, and Srikant Prasad, 33, from Gopalganj, Bihar. Police officials revealed that these individuals were involved in the illicit ganja trade, driven by the lure of easy money, with some having a track record of similar criminal activities.

In separate incidents, the Crime Branch uncovered a godown in village Madanpur Daba filled with counterfeit goods, leading to the arrest of Shubham, and another in Uttam Nagar storing illegal Chinese manja. These operations underscore the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to tackle illegal trade across various sectors, signaling a stern warning to offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)