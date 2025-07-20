Karnataka Launches SIT Probe into Mass Burial Case

In a significant development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the formation of a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the criminal cases registered in Dharmasthala related to a mass burial case. The move comes after the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC) called for a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

Siddaramaiah took to social media platform 'X' to confirm the SIT's mandate to probe not just the cases at Dharmasthala police station but all related cases across the state. The decision follows alarming reports of a media discovery of a human skull in the area and claims that hundreds of bodies may have been secretly buried.

A complaint by a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, cited as a whistleblower, has been filed, alleging coerced involvement in body disposals. The individual, seeking legal protection, is ready to divulge details on the condition of assurance for his and his family's safety. The investigation is underway, with authorities committed to uncovering the truth behind these grave allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)