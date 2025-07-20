Left Menu

Karnataka Launches SIT Probe into Mass Burial Case

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a Special Investigation Team to probe criminal cases linked to the mass burial scandal in Dharmasthala. Following a request from the State Women's Commission, the SIT will ensure a comprehensive and impartial investigation. The probe follows disturbing claims of secretive body disposals in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:50 IST
Karnataka Launches SIT Probe into Mass Burial Case
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the formation of a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the criminal cases registered in Dharmasthala related to a mass burial case. The move comes after the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC) called for a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

Siddaramaiah took to social media platform 'X' to confirm the SIT's mandate to probe not just the cases at Dharmasthala police station but all related cases across the state. The decision follows alarming reports of a media discovery of a human skull in the area and claims that hundreds of bodies may have been secretly buried.

A complaint by a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, cited as a whistleblower, has been filed, alleging coerced involvement in body disposals. The individual, seeking legal protection, is ready to divulge details on the condition of assurance for his and his family's safety. The investigation is underway, with authorities committed to uncovering the truth behind these grave allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025