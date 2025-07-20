Intense Rains and Landslides Disrupt Life in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department's Dehradun center issued an orange alert on Sunday, forecasting heavy rains in parts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, and Champawat, on July 20 and 21. An additional alert for heavy to very heavy rains on July 22 was announced for Dehradun and Uttarkashi.

In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc. Official reports indicate 142 blocked roads, 40 disrupted water supply schemes, and 26 out-of-service power distribution transformers. Mandi and Kullu districts face the most challenges, with landslides and flash floods causing significant road closures and power outages.

Water supply schemes in areas like Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur are struggling due to flooding and sedimentation. Repair efforts are in progress, yet complete restoration remains pending. The state has recorded 166 deaths so far, including those from rain-related incidents and fatal road accidents. The State Disaster Management Authority is actively coordinating relief and restoration efforts.