Markets Steady Amid Political and Trade Winds

Asian shares and the yen demonstrated resilience on Monday despite challenges for the Japanese government after recent elections. The stability came amid anticipation of earnings from major tech companies like Alphabet and Tesla.

Investors also watched for developments in trade talks before the U.S. tariff deadline. U.S. Commerce Secretary expressed optimism about reaching an agreement with the European Union. Potential meetings between Trump and Xi Jinping are expected no earlier than October.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition lost control of the upper house, impacting his authority as tariff deadlines approach. Meanwhile, Wall Street futures edged higher, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures already at record highs, reflecting investor confidence in upcoming earnings reports.

