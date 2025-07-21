Left Menu

Revitalizing the Iraq-Turkey Oil Pipeline: A Call for Regional Growth

  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara views the under-utilized Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline as a missed opportunity. A senior Turkish official expressed the government's desire for a 'new and vibrant phase' that would benefit both nations and the wider region. The current pipeline agreement, established in 1973, will cease in 2026 according to an announcement in the Official Gazette.

The Turkish official highlighted the strategic potential of the pipeline, underscoring Turkey's substantial investment in its maintenance. The pipeline is seen as vital for regional initiatives, aligning with broader projects like the Development Road, which aims to enhance trade links between Turkey and Iraq.

This shift seeks to transform the pipeline into a dynamic regional asset, benefiting both Turkey and Iraq. The official emphasized the need for renewed efforts to realize such a potential, as the cessation of the existing agreement slots a pathway for revitalized collaboration.

