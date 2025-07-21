Patel Engineering Secures Major NHPC Contract for Sikkim Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering announced on Monday that it has secured a significant Rs 240 crore contract from the state-owned NHPC.

The project involves civil and hydro mechanical works for converting a diversion tunnel into a spillway at the Teesta-V power station in Sikkim's South District. It is expected to be completed in 18 months.

This strategically crucial project underscores Patel Engineering's extensive experience in the region, enabling them to execute it with precision, according to Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar.