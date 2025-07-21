Left Menu

Patel Engineering Secures Major NHPC Contract for Sikkim Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering has won a Rs 240 crore contract from NHPC for civil and hydro mechanical work at the Teesta-V project in Sikkim. This project involves converting a diversion tunnel into a spillway and aims for completion within 18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:10 IST
Patel Engineering Secures Major NHPC Contract for Sikkim Hydropower Project
  • Country:
  • India

Patel Engineering announced on Monday that it has secured a significant Rs 240 crore contract from the state-owned NHPC.

The project involves civil and hydro mechanical works for converting a diversion tunnel into a spillway at the Teesta-V power station in Sikkim's South District. It is expected to be completed in 18 months.

This strategically crucial project underscores Patel Engineering's extensive experience in the region, enabling them to execute it with precision, according to Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar.

