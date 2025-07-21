Tragedy Strikes: Kanwar Yatra Turned Fatal in Ghaziabad
A motorcycle accident in Ghaziabad resulted in one death and two critical injuries. The crash occurred when three young men returning from Haridwar collided with a road divider after the rider reportedly fell asleep. One was declared dead at the hospital, with the others receiving treatment.
Tragedy struck during the annual Kanwar Yatra when a motorcycle accident claimed the life of a participant near the Bhojpur toll plaza in Ghaziabad. Two others involved in the crash are battling serious injuries.
According to Modinagar ACP Gyan Prakash Rai, the victims—Akash Bisht, Anshul Awasthi, and Rahul Chaubey—all in their mid-20s, were returning to Noida after collecting holy water in Haridwar. The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday after the rider, Akash, allegedly dozed off at the wheel.
Medical authorities at Subharti Medical College in Meerut confirmed Anshul Awasthi succumbed to his injuries, while the other two remain under intensive care. The accident underscores the dangers pilgrims face on the roads during their spiritual journey.
