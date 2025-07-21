Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Green Hydrogen Valley Initiative

In a bold step towards energy sustainability, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced the 'Green Hydrogen Valley' initiative. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the plan to promote the largest ecosystem for producing green hydrogen in India.

The initiative seeks collaboration with industry and academia to fast-track domestic R&D, capacity building, and testing facilities for green hydrogen technologies. This announcement followed the Green Hydrogen Summit in Amaravati, underscoring the state's focus on hydrogen production, storage, and applications across various sectors.

Andhra Pradesh's ambitious targets include setting up a 2 GW electrolyser manufacturing capacity by 2027 and producing 1.5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2029, alongside the creation of green energy corridors for renewable energy transmission.