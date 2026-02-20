Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy's Solar Expansion in Andhra Pradesh

NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of state-owned NTPC, has commenced operations for part of its 250 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh, adding 158.4 MW to their power capacity. This development boosts the group's total installed capacity to over 9,151 MW, with a commercial capacity at 8,992.68 MW.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:09 IST
NTPC Green Energy, the sustainable energy arm of state-owned NTPC, has announced the operational commencement of a 158.4 MW segment of its expansive 250 MW solar photovoltaic project situated in Andhra Pradesh. This milestone significantly contributes to the group's total installed capacity, now reaching an impressive 9,151.08 MW.

The latest addition places the current commercial capacity at 8,992.68 MW, as conveyed in a regulatory filing by NTPC on Friday. The expansion aligns with the company's commitment to scaling renewable energy sources, strengthening its foothold in the green energy sector.

The project, verified by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), is recorded to have started commercial operations on February 14, 2026. This advancement marks a pivotal step for NTPC Green Energy in its ongoing transition towards sustainable power solutions.

