NTPC Green Energy's Solar Expansion in Andhra Pradesh

NTPC Green Energy, the sustainable energy arm of state-owned NTPC, has announced the operational commencement of a 158.4 MW segment of its expansive 250 MW solar photovoltaic project situated in Andhra Pradesh. This milestone significantly contributes to the group's total installed capacity, now reaching an impressive 9,151.08 MW.

The latest addition places the current commercial capacity at 8,992.68 MW, as conveyed in a regulatory filing by NTPC on Friday. The expansion aligns with the company's commitment to scaling renewable energy sources, strengthening its foothold in the green energy sector.

The project, verified by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), is recorded to have started commercial operations on February 14, 2026. This advancement marks a pivotal step for NTPC Green Energy in its ongoing transition towards sustainable power solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)