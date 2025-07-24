Uttar Pradesh Sees Surge in Oilseed and Pulse Cultivation During Kharif Season

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a notable surge in the cultivation of oilseeds and pulses this Kharif season, as reported by the state's Agriculture Department. The acreage of vital crops like sesame, groundnut, and soybean has shown significant growth, reflecting a positive trend in agricultural activity.

The latest data indicates a sharp increase in sesame cultivation, which expanded from 180.26 thousand hectares to 303 thousand hectares within a year. Similarly, groundnut and soybean saw growth, with the areas rising to 218 thousand hectares and 40 thousand hectares, respectively. The expansion is attributed to favorable farm practices and increasing farmer interest.

In the realm of pulses, pigeon pea remains the top Kharif choice, witnessing a jump from 184 thousand hectares to 273 thousand hectares. Other crops such as moong have also seen minor increases. The overall Kharif crop area has swelled from about 6,574 thousand hectares last year to 8,262 thousand hectares, showcasing a robust agricultural season for Uttar Pradesh.

