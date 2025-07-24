Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Sees Surge in Oilseed and Pulse Cultivation During Kharif Season

Uttar Pradesh experiences a significant increase in oilseed and pulse cultivation during the Kharif season. The acreage for crops like sesame, groundnut, and soybean has notably expanded. Pulses also show substantial growth, with pigeon pea leading the category. The state sees an overall rise in Kharif crop cultivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Sees Surge in Oilseed and Pulse Cultivation During Kharif Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a notable surge in the cultivation of oilseeds and pulses this Kharif season, as reported by the state's Agriculture Department. The acreage of vital crops like sesame, groundnut, and soybean has shown significant growth, reflecting a positive trend in agricultural activity.

The latest data indicates a sharp increase in sesame cultivation, which expanded from 180.26 thousand hectares to 303 thousand hectares within a year. Similarly, groundnut and soybean saw growth, with the areas rising to 218 thousand hectares and 40 thousand hectares, respectively. The expansion is attributed to favorable farm practices and increasing farmer interest.

In the realm of pulses, pigeon pea remains the top Kharif choice, witnessing a jump from 184 thousand hectares to 273 thousand hectares. Other crops such as moong have also seen minor increases. The overall Kharif crop area has swelled from about 6,574 thousand hectares last year to 8,262 thousand hectares, showcasing a robust agricultural season for Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025