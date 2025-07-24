Indian Bank Reports Robust Q1 Growth with 24% Profit Surge
Indian Bank reported a significant 24% increase in net profit for Q1 2025-26, rising to Rs 2,973 crore. Improved asset quality and a rise in operating profits contributed to this growth. The bank's capital adequacy ratio increased, showing strong financial health despite a decline in provisions and contingencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned Indian Bank announced a robust performance in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, with net profit soaring by 24% to Rs 2,973 crore.
The Chennai-based bank's total income also saw an increase, reaching Rs 18,721 crore, up from Rs 16,945 crore during the same period last year.
This impressive growth was underpinned by a notable improvement in asset quality and a reduction in non-performing assets, with the capital adequacy ratio climbing to 17.80%, reflecting the bank's strengthened financial position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement