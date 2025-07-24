Left Menu

Global Trade Optimism Sparks Record Stock Highs

Stock markets around the world hit record highs as optimism over trade deals between the European Union, U.S., and Japan surged. The European Central Bank is set for a pre-summer meeting while economic data presents mixed signals. Oil prices rose amid hopes for global economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:52 IST
Global Trade Optimism Sparks Record Stock Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets soared to record highs on Thursday, buoyed by optimism surrounding trade deals involving the European Union, the U.S., and Japan. An anticipated meeting of the European Central Bank and unexpectedly upbeat economic data further fueled the rally.

Details emerging from negotiations indicate that the EU and the U.S. are nearing agreements on 15% tariffs, with certain exceptions. The optimism catapulted MSCI's global equity index for the seventh consecutive session, supported by Japan's Nikkei and Germany's DAX index.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank's positive financial results spurred a significant increase in banking stocks, despite setbacks faced by Nestle. The European Central Bank is expected to pause its string of rate cuts amid stable inflation. Markets are hopeful of improved trade relations between Europe and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025