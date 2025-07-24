Xi Jinping Calls for EU to 'Properly Handle Differences' Amidst Trade Frictions

In a significant diplomatic gathering, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged European Union leaders to manage trade differences tactfully as tensions rise. The summit in Beijing, marking 50 years of diplomatic relations, unfolded amidst growing concerns over trade disputes and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Xi criticized the EU's recent trade actions, highlighting that Europe's challenges do not originate from China. He encouraged the EU to maintain open cooperation and warned against protectionist practices like 'building walls and fortresses.' The Chinese leader's remarks came after EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, called for rebalanced trade ties.

Despite recent frictions, the two sides released a joint statement affirming their commitment to climate initiatives. However, discussions also touched on contentious issues like China's rare earth export controls. EU leaders aimed to leverage the summit to encourage China to exert influence over Russia regarding the Ukraine conflict.