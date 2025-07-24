Left Menu

Xi Jinping Calls for EU to 'Properly Handle Differences' Amidst Trade Frictions

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged EU leaders to address trade frictions at a tense summit marking 50 years of diplomatic ties. He emphasized open cooperation and cautioned against isolationist policies. EU officials raised issues of trade imbalances and urged China to provide genuine solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:44 IST
Xi Jinping Calls for EU to 'Properly Handle Differences' Amidst Trade Frictions
Xi Jinping

In a significant diplomatic gathering, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged European Union leaders to manage trade differences tactfully as tensions rise. The summit in Beijing, marking 50 years of diplomatic relations, unfolded amidst growing concerns over trade disputes and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Xi criticized the EU's recent trade actions, highlighting that Europe's challenges do not originate from China. He encouraged the EU to maintain open cooperation and warned against protectionist practices like 'building walls and fortresses.' The Chinese leader's remarks came after EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, called for rebalanced trade ties.

Despite recent frictions, the two sides released a joint statement affirming their commitment to climate initiatives. However, discussions also touched on contentious issues like China's rare earth export controls. EU leaders aimed to leverage the summit to encourage China to exert influence over Russia regarding the Ukraine conflict.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025