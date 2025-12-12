PM Modi's Historic Visit to Jordan: Strengthening 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a significant bilateral visit to Jordan from December 15-17, as part of efforts to bolster diplomatic ties that have spanned 75 years. This marks Modi's first official visit to the country, following an announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

During this landmark visit, PM Modi will engage in talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II to review the comprehensive range of bilateral relations and to exchange views on pressing regional issues. The two leaders are set to address a business event focused on India-Jordan partnerships, and Modi is also expected to connect with the Indian diaspora residing in Jordan.

Highlighting the warmth of the India-Jordan relations, the MEA noted that India stands as Jordan's third largest trading partner, with a bilateral trade value of approximately 2.8 billion dollars. In terms of investments, Indian companies have substantial investments in Jordan's qualified industrial zones, while Royal Jordanian enhances connectivity with direct flights from Amman to Mumbai and plans for New Delhi routes.

The visit, coinciding with the diplomatic anniversary, presents a strategic opportunity to deepen bilateral engagement and fortify commitments to regional peace and stability. The two nations continue to collaborate extensively across sectors, ranging from economic partnerships to COVID-19 pandemic responses, educational exchanges, and cultural interaction. In alignment with these efforts, ITEC slots for Jordan have seen an increase, reflecting an enduring partnership between the two countries.

