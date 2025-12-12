PM Modi's Landmark Oman Visit: Cementing 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude a transformative three-nation tour with a significant stop in the Sultanate of Oman from December 17 to 18, 2025. Prior to this, he will have visited Jordan and Ethiopia. This marks Modi's second visit to Oman, his first being in 2018.

The Ministry of External Affairs, during a special briefing in New Delhi, emphasized the visit's importance as India and Oman commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Secretary (CPV & OIA), Arun Kumar Chatterjee noted that the visit, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. Key areas of focus include enhancing economic and strategic partnerships.

The Royal Air Force of Oman has extended an offer to supply Jaguar aircraft spares to India, marking a deepening of defense cooperation. Economic relations between the two countries continue to be robust, with bilateral trade reaching nearly US$11 billion in the fiscal year 2024-2025. India has also extended a special invitation to Oman for participation in the G20 Summit activities, underscoring the close bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)