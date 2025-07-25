Left Menu

MADS: Transforming Apple Orchards and Lives in Jammu & Kashmir

The Modified Apple Dynasty Scheme (MADS) is revitalizing apple farming in Jammu and Kashmir, setting the stage for increased productivity and sustainable income. Farmers like Jaswant Singh Manhas are adopting modern, climate-resilient methods, leading to higher yields and significant financial benefits through government-backed initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 12:49 IST
Apple orchard farmer in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Modified Apple Dynasty Scheme (MADS), a government-backed initiative, is making waves among orchard farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. Among its many success stories is that of 68-year-old Jaswant Singh Manhas, a progressive farmer from Bhaderwah, whose adoption of the scheme is proving transformative.

In 2022, motivated by the promise of higher returns and sustainable farming, Manhas applied MADS to his 2 kanal orchard. With the support of the Department of Horticulture, he implemented the Ultra High-Density Apple Plantation model, a modern approach engineered for higher yields, superior quality produce, and faster fruiting cycles.

Today, Manhas's orchard stands as a testament to the scheme's benefits, featuring high-yield apple trees with significantly reduced gestation periods. Farmers like Manhas, supported by government subsidies, are heralding a new era of agricultural prosperity in the region by embracing innovation and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

