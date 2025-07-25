MADS: Transforming Apple Orchards and Lives in Jammu & Kashmir

The Modified Apple Dynasty Scheme (MADS), a government-backed initiative, is making waves among orchard farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. Among its many success stories is that of 68-year-old Jaswant Singh Manhas, a progressive farmer from Bhaderwah, whose adoption of the scheme is proving transformative.

In 2022, motivated by the promise of higher returns and sustainable farming, Manhas applied MADS to his 2 kanal orchard. With the support of the Department of Horticulture, he implemented the Ultra High-Density Apple Plantation model, a modern approach engineered for higher yields, superior quality produce, and faster fruiting cycles.

Today, Manhas's orchard stands as a testament to the scheme's benefits, featuring high-yield apple trees with significantly reduced gestation periods. Farmers like Manhas, supported by government subsidies, are heralding a new era of agricultural prosperity in the region by embracing innovation and technology.

