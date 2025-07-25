MIB Blocks 25 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content Violations

In a decisive move against digital content deemed objectionable, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has mandated the blocking of 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms. These platforms allegedly violated obscenity laws by publishing vulgar and, at times, pornographic material. The directive, issued on July 23, 2025, follows consultations with various government and civil society entities.

The implicated platforms, such as Ullu, ALTT, and others, reportedly breached several Indian legal provisions, including sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. Affected entities include 26 websites and 14 mobile apps, with orders for intermediaries to disable access under IT-related legislation.

Amidst growing concerns, the Ministry highlighted explicit sexual content lacking social context and instances of indecent family-related portrayals. Previous communications, including a 2024 warning and a February 2025 advisory, failed to effect compliance, leading to this intensified step. Collaborative efforts with ministries and expert bodies shaped the crackdown's strategy, underscoring a robust regulatory stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)