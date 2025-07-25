Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Sesame Farming with Subsidy and Training Programs

The Uttar Pradesh government is promoting sesame cultivation by providing a Rs 95 per kilogram subsidy on certified seeds and training farmers in scientific techniques. This initiative aims to increase productivity and income, with a minimum support price set at Rs 9,846 per quintal, offering fair returns to farmers.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has launched a new initiative to stimulate sesame cultivation in the state by offering financial incentives and educational support to farmers.

A subsidy of Rs 95 per kilogram on certified sesame seeds has been announced, complemented by training on advanced farming techniques to enhance productivity. The program targets approximately 5 lakh hectares traditionally used for sesame cultivation.

With a minimum support price of Rs 9,846 per quintal, the initiative promises to secure better financial returns for cultivators and encourage the use of unused land through micro-irrigation for additional income.

