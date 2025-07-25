Left Menu

SEBI's Digital Leap: Eases Rules for Non-Convertible Securities Issuers

SEBI proposes to simplify regulations for issuers of non-convertible securities by introducing digital access to financials. This shift aims to save costs, reduce paper waste, and enhance business efficiency. Public feedback is invited on this initiative until August 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is taking significant strides towards modernizing the way issuers of non-convertible securities communicate with stakeholders. On Friday, the regulatory body proposed a shift from traditional paper-based financial reports to digital access through web links and QR codes.

This progressive move aims to streamline operations, achieve cost savings, and minimize environmental impact. By eliminating the need for physical copies, SEBI not only aligns regulatory frameworks with today's digital landscape but also fosters an environment more conducive to ease of doing business.

SEBI has opened the floor for public opinions on the proposal, with a consultation period running until August 15. The proposed changes include specific timelines for financial communications depending on the governing statutes of the issuing entities.

