Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced on Monday that Saurashtra's economy is expected to witness a dramatic transformation, with GDP projected to surge by 11-12 times, reaching approximately USD 600 billion by 2047. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing regional development plans that align with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. Goyal shared these insights at the 'Saurashtra Economic Region (SaER) - Economic Master Plan' seminar in Rajkot, organized as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. He highlighted how these regional conferences could provide local industries with global exposure, thereby boosting grassroots economic growth.

The Union Minister elaborated on the 30-year Economic Master Plan for Saurashtra, underlining the significance of cluster-based development. He detailed plans for focused sectoral growth by establishing engineering and medical device parks in Rajkot and petrochemical centers in Jamnagar. Goyal expressed confidence that India is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy, with Gujarat and Saurashtra serving as key growth drivers. Additionally, Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, encouraged regional entrepreneurs to move up the value chain, evolving from suppliers to comprehensive system providers. He emphasized integrating local industry clusters with global value chains and promised government support for developing industrial hubs in green hydrogen, defence, aerospace, and precision manufacturing.

Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (z-GRIT) CEO S. Aparna showcased the SaER master plan framework, while Ports and Transport Department Secretary Rajendra Kumar discussed investment prospects in the Saurashtra-Kutch port and logistics sectors. Investors were encouraged by Rajkot Chamber of Commerce President V. P. Vaishnav to help transform Saurashtra into a global industrial hub. Experts from India and abroad joined technical sessions exploring sectors like defence, aerospace, exports, and logistics. Industry figures, including Vikram Goyal from Mahindra Lifespaces and Yusuf Tambawala from JAFZA, shared lessons on global industry standards and export potentials. The closing session outlined new opportunities in defence, aerospace, engineering, and ceramics, supported by a robust logistics framework.

