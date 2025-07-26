Assam Minister Atul Bora reviews progress of 'Swahid Smarak' project in Guwahati

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President and Assam Minister Atul Bora visited Swahid Smarak Kshetra, Pacchim Boragaon in Guwahati on Saturday, jointly with a delegation team from the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), to assess the progress of the construction works on the project. The "Swahid Smarak Kshetra" at Pachim Boragaon, Guwahati, initiated by the Implementation of Assam Accord Department and executed by PWD (Building), stands as a tribute to the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement.

The memorial features dedicated halls and modern public amenities, honouring their sacrifice with pride and respect. According to the Assam government, the total cost of the project is about Rs 100 crore.

Assam Minister Atul Bora said that to honour the brave martyrs of the historic Assam Movement, the state government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is nearing the completion of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra & Udyan. "Today, along with an AASU delegation, I inspected the site and assessed construction progress. The memorial will feature a 67.2 m tower, busts of all martyrs, a light & sound show, a cycle track, a food court, and more, across 116 bighas. Today, after inspecting the site, I also participated in a review meeting to evaluate the latest progress and instructed the concerned authorities to complete all remaining construction work swiftly," Bora said.

"To safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of Assam, the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is also actively implementing various clauses of the historic Assam Accord. As part of the implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord, the state government has already taken steps to implement 52 recommendations from the report submitted by the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Committee," he added. AASU President Utpal Sarma, Chief Advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, General Secretary Samiran Phukan, Dhruba Mahanta, Principal Press Secretary to CM and Kuntalmani Sarma Bordoloi, Joint Secretary of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, who are members of the committee formed for photo collection, authenticity and display of the martyrs, were also present. (ANI)

