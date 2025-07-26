Educating Valor: NCERT Unveils Module on India's Military Might

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to introduce a specialized educational module centered on Operation Sindoor for students in Classes 3 to 12, according to sources from the education ministry.

The modules, one for younger students from Classes 3 to 8 and another for those in Classes 9 to 12, are currently being developed and are expected to be about 8-10 pages in length. This initiative aims to educate students on India's military prowess and its capacity to address threats, particularly focusing on the operation's success in overcoming Pakistani aggression.

The forthcoming content will emphasize India's recent defense achievements, forming part of a broader initiative to instill themes of national pride and strategic capability within the school syllabus. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, represents a decisive response to cross-border terrorism, underscoring India's defensive strengths. Additionally, students will learn about Mission LiFE, the historical impact of the Partition, and India's progress in space exploration, highlighted by missions such as Chandrayaan and Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla's milestone as the first Indian at the International Space Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)