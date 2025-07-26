Jammu and Kashmir Launches Legal Aid Boost for Defence Personnel and Tribals

Jammu and Kashmir is taking significant steps toward expanding legal support, with over 12,000 individuals already benefiting from various schemes. The announcement came from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the North Zone Regional Conference in Srinagar.

In his address, LG Sinha emphasized the necessity of providing strong legal aid to soldiers and tribal communities. The Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, in conjunction with the National Legal Services Authority, has rolled out four new programs targeting these groups.

The Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025 stood out as a pivotal initiative launched at the conference, aimed at assisting defence personnel. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also praised this scheme, noting its role in helping soldiers navigate legal challenges often exacerbated by their service conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)