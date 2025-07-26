Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Launches Legal Aid Boost for Defence Personnel and Tribals

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced enhanced legal aid schemes benefiting over 12,000 people through the region's Legal Services Authority. A conference highlighted new programs for soldiers and tribal communities, underscoring their need for robust legal support. The launch of Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana aims to assist defence personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is taking significant steps toward expanding legal support, with over 12,000 individuals already benefiting from various schemes. The announcement came from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the North Zone Regional Conference in Srinagar.

In his address, LG Sinha emphasized the necessity of providing strong legal aid to soldiers and tribal communities. The Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, in conjunction with the National Legal Services Authority, has rolled out four new programs targeting these groups.

The Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025 stood out as a pivotal initiative launched at the conference, aimed at assisting defence personnel. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also praised this scheme, noting its role in helping soldiers navigate legal challenges often exacerbated by their service conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

