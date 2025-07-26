Governor Calls for Unity to Address Security Challenges in Arunachal Pradesh

Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), chaired a security meeting focusing on Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts. Emphasizing dialogue and cooperation, he urged stakeholders to overcome developmental hindrances. Parnaik also highlighted engineers' role in infrastructure, advocating for innovation and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:57 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.)(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent security meeting at Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) spotlighted pressing issues in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts. The Governor called for unity among government officials and security agencies to address obstacles hindering regional development.

The Governor stressed a coordinated approach rooted in dialogue and mutual understanding. He urged ministers, legislators, and law enforcement to collaborate in pursuit of lasting peace and progress within these regions.

Additionally, Parnaik emphasized the importance of a people-friendly police force and highlighted engineers as integral to state infrastructure. He urged them to embrace innovation, sustainability, and integrity, ensuring that developmental projects are executed with accountability and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

