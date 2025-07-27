Left Menu

Government Defends Organic Cotton Certification Amid Allegations

The Indian government refutes Congress's allegations of irregularities in organic cotton certification, asserting the robustness of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP). The commerce ministry calls the allegations misleading, emphasizing APEDA's commitment to transparency and credibility. The system supports exports and adheres to international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:03 IST
Government Defends Organic Cotton Certification Amid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government, on Sunday, dismissed the Congress's accusations regarding discrepancies in organic cotton certification, labeling them as baseless and misleading.

The commerce ministry defended the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), stating that such unfounded claims degrade the credibility of India's regulatory system.

Amid demands for a CBI probe into an alleged scam, APEDA, the ministry's arm, reiterated its dedication to maintaining a transparent certification system and assured that violations are thoroughly investigated and penalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025