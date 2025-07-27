Government Defends Organic Cotton Certification Amid Allegations

The Indian government, on Sunday, dismissed the Congress's accusations regarding discrepancies in organic cotton certification, labeling them as baseless and misleading.

The commerce ministry defended the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), stating that such unfounded claims degrade the credibility of India's regulatory system.

Amid demands for a CBI probe into an alleged scam, APEDA, the ministry's arm, reiterated its dedication to maintaining a transparent certification system and assured that violations are thoroughly investigated and penalized.

