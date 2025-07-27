Government Defends Organic Cotton Certification Amid Allegations
The Indian government refutes Congress's allegations of irregularities in organic cotton certification, asserting the robustness of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP). The commerce ministry calls the allegations misleading, emphasizing APEDA's commitment to transparency and credibility. The system supports exports and adheres to international standards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government, on Sunday, dismissed the Congress's accusations regarding discrepancies in organic cotton certification, labeling them as baseless and misleading.
The commerce ministry defended the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), stating that such unfounded claims degrade the credibility of India's regulatory system.
Amid demands for a CBI probe into an alleged scam, APEDA, the ministry's arm, reiterated its dedication to maintaining a transparent certification system and assured that violations are thoroughly investigated and penalized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chery Contests Allegations of Misclaimed Green Vehicle Subsidies
Police and Revenue Officers Suspended Amid Pressure Allegations in Land Dispute
Tragedy and Turmoil: Harassment Allegations Ignite Campus Crisis
Rohit Pawar Fights Back: Allegations and Ideological Battle
Political Allegations: Congress, BJP & AAP Locked in Blame Game