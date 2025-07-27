Left Menu

Krumour: Revolutionizing Regulatory Compliance with Media Insights

Krumour, developed by Kanalytics, aids companies in adhering to regulatory mandates by monitoring and analyzing multi-language media for market rumors. It correlates media and market price movements to detect material events, thus preempting regulatory penalties and safeguarding market integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:58 IST
Krumour, a cutting-edge platform by media insights firm Kanalytics, is gaining traction as an essential tool for companies grappling with regulatory compliance. This solution is particularly critical for large listed companies required by regulation to address market rumors.

By scrutinizing news across various mediums such as print, digital, and social media, Krumour facilitates the identification of price-sensitive information, allowing firms to respond proactively. The platform's advanced system merges human intelligence with algorithmic monitoring to connect media activity to real-time market price trends.

Recently, regulatory bodies like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have tightened disclosure rules, compelling major companies to verify market rumors promptly. Krumour's blend of talent, data, and technology turns this challenge into an opportunity to safeguard market integrity while offering a timely, data-driven response.

