Australia's Crucial Climate Crossroads: A Call to Action

Australia has been urged to adopt bold emissions targets by 2035 and hasten its transition to clean energy to avoid risking regional stability, according to Simon Stiell, UN climate chief.

Stiell criticized Australia for approving new fossil fuel projects despite its ambition to co-host the upcoming UN COP31 summit. He emphasized that setting a substantial emissions reduction target by September is crucial to signal Australia's commitment to clean investment and global leadership in renewables.

Failing to act decisively, he cautioned, may harm living standards and destabilize neighboring regions vulnerable to climate impacts like rising sea levels. Australia's path forward is seen as pivotal for both its economic future and regional security.