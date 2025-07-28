Tropical Agro Expands SmartFresh InBox for Sustainable Food Preservation

Tropical Agrosystem has announced its plans to expand the distribution of SmartFresh InBox, a groundbreaking post-harvest technology by US-based AgroFresh Inc, aimed at reducing food wastage. The innovative solution leverages 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP) to effectively delay the ripening process, thereby extending the shelf life of fresh produce during transportation.

In a move to support sustainability goals, this technology decreases the dependence on cold storage and lowers energy consumption considerably. Tropical Agro's announcement highlights the approval of SmartFresh InBox for apples in India with ongoing trials for various other crops, such as grapes and guava, further illustrating its versatility and potential impact in the agri-supply sector.

The collaboration between Tropical Agrosystem and AgroFresh Inc is set to empower farmers and the agricultural supply chain with a reliable means to ensure produce freshness. The product is released in sachets, allowing for its easy integration into produce boxes during storage or transport, signifying an innovative step towards environmentally conscious agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)