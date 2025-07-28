Tropical Agro Expands SmartFresh InBox for Sustainable Food Preservation
Tropical Agrosystem is expanding distribution of AgroFresh Inc's SmartFresh InBox in India. The technology utilizes 1-MCP to delay ripening, reducing food waste. It supports sustainability by minimizing cold storage reliance and energy use. Approved for apples, trials for other crops are ongoing, enhancing the agri-supply chain.
- Country:
- India
Tropical Agrosystem has announced its plans to expand the distribution of SmartFresh InBox, a groundbreaking post-harvest technology by US-based AgroFresh Inc, aimed at reducing food wastage. The innovative solution leverages 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP) to effectively delay the ripening process, thereby extending the shelf life of fresh produce during transportation.
In a move to support sustainability goals, this technology decreases the dependence on cold storage and lowers energy consumption considerably. Tropical Agro's announcement highlights the approval of SmartFresh InBox for apples in India with ongoing trials for various other crops, such as grapes and guava, further illustrating its versatility and potential impact in the agri-supply sector.
The collaboration between Tropical Agrosystem and AgroFresh Inc is set to empower farmers and the agricultural supply chain with a reliable means to ensure produce freshness. The product is released in sachets, allowing for its easy integration into produce boxes during storage or transport, signifying an innovative step towards environmentally conscious agricultural practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps
Revolutionizing Tea Cultivation: Aman Tea Group's Sustainability Drive
Green Delhi: A Blossoming Initiative for Urban Sustainability
Jayant Agro-Organics Launches Groundbreaking Sustainability Program: SATVA
From Scarcity to Sustainability: Rumphi’s Water and Sanitation Transformation Underway