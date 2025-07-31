India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Set for a Significant Rise

In a promising development for India's sugar industry, production is projected to soar by 18% to 34.90 million tonnes in the 2025-26 season, with an export potential of 2 million tonnes, according to the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

ISMA President Gautam Goel announced the preliminary estimates, indicating an increase from the current season's 26.10 million tonnes production. He emphasized the need for timely export permissions and higher diversion for ethanol production, alongside an increase in sugar and ethanol minimum prices.

Key sugar-producing states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are expected to lead the surge. Favorable monsoon conditions and expanded crop acreage contribute to the anticipated production boost, signaling a robust season for the industry.

