India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Set for a Significant Rise

India's sugar production is anticipated to increase by 18% to 34.90 million tonnes in the 2025-26 season. The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association plans to export 2 million tonnes. The increase in sugarcane yield is attributed to better monsoons and acreage expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a promising development for India's sugar industry, production is projected to soar by 18% to 34.90 million tonnes in the 2025-26 season, with an export potential of 2 million tonnes, according to the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

ISMA President Gautam Goel announced the preliminary estimates, indicating an increase from the current season's 26.10 million tonnes production. He emphasized the need for timely export permissions and higher diversion for ethanol production, alongside an increase in sugar and ethanol minimum prices.

Key sugar-producing states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are expected to lead the surge. Favorable monsoon conditions and expanded crop acreage contribute to the anticipated production boost, signaling a robust season for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

