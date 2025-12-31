Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's 2025 Monsoon: Tirunelveli Surges Amidst Statewide Deficit

Tamil Nadu's 2025 northeast monsoon season ended with a slight deficit in rainfall, despite Tirunelveli district experiencing a 95% increase. Most regions saw balanced rainfall, although some faced significant shortfalls. October was the most successful month, but weakened weather systems led to a lackluster close to the season.

Updated: 31-12-2025 18:16 IST
Tamil Nadu wrapped up the 2025 northeast monsoon season experiencing a marginal rainfall deficit of about 3%, as reported by B Amudha, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre. Despite the statewide shortfall, Tirunelveli district recorded an impressive 95% increase in rainfall.

Overall, Tamil Nadu received 42.72 cm of rain, slightly below the normal average of 44.12 cm but still within the 'normal' classification, which is set between +19% and -19%. Certain districts, such as Virudhunagar and Tenkasi, also saw excess rainfall between 15% and 39%, while areas like Chengalpet and Perambalur suffered major deficits.

Chennai recorded a 10% deficit with timely rainfall stabilizing the northern and central parts, while southern districts benefitted from late showers. October emerged as the season's highlight with rainfall 36% above the norm, but a slowdown in November and December was marked by the absence of favorable meteorological systems.

