Left Menu

Tax Investigation on Nuvama Wealth Amid Jane Street Scandal

The Income Tax Department conducted a survey at Nuvama Wealth Management, linked to tax evasion allegations against US trading firm Jane Street. Regulatory actions by Sebi found Jane Street guilty of market manipulation, leading to market access restrictions and asset impoundments, though later trading permissions were restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:20 IST
Tax Investigation on Nuvama Wealth Amid Jane Street Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department initiated a survey of Nuvama Wealth Management's premises on Thursday amid ongoing tax evasion investigations concerning Jane Street, a US-based trading firm accused of market manipulation. Nuvama Wealth, Jane Street's local partner, confirmed the survey in regulatory communications, stating full cooperation with authorities.

The scrutiny follows Sebi's interim order that found Jane Street manipulating financial indices to amass substantial profits. Consequently, Sebi restricted the hedge fund's market access, confiscating Rs 4,843 crore as illicit gains. Despite this, the company resumed trading after depositing the specified amount into an escrow account.

Jane Street, established in 2000, is a multinational proprietary trading firm with a significant global presence, employing over 2,600 individuals and operating across numerous countries. The ongoing investigations reflect heightened regulatory oversight in the financial trading industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025